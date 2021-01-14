Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Seabrook is dealing with a back injury and has no timetable for a return.

Seabrook has yet to take the ice since training camp opened for Chicago due to an undisclosed reason, as he had his injury clarified Wednesday. To compound the back injury, the 35-year-old is coming off double-hip and shoulder surgeries which could further hamper his effectiveness on the ice. Expect the team to update his status as needed, but In the meantime, look for Ian Mitchell to enter the lineup in a third-pair role.