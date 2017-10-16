Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Mired in funk

Seabrook hasn't collected a point since generating one goal and two helpers against the Penguins on Opening Night.

For what it's worth, the B.C. native does have 13 blocked shots on the young season, though in hindsight, his brilliant showing in the opener looks like a tease. Seabrook has averaged 44 points over the last two years, so expect his rate of offensive production to spike soon enough; he's too well-rounded a player to be held down for too long.