Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Misses practice Tuesday

Seabrook won't practice Tuesday due to an illness.

The Blackhawks' season opener isn't until Thursday, so if Seabrook's able to return to practice Wednesday, there's no reason to believe he won't be available against the Senators. However, if the veteran blueliner is unable to go against Ottawa, Jan Rutta will likely take his place in the lineup.

