Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Nabs two assists
Seabrook had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's loss to Dallas.
Seabrook logged over 22 minutes of ice time for the second consecutive game and now has five points (one goal) in his last nine games. The veteran has been a decent fantasy blueliner this season, notching 17 points through 53 games. He's no longer producing at the rates he once did, but Seabrook plays on the power play and has enough offensive talent to warrant a look in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Finally scores•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Returning to the lineup Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Will sit as healthy scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: On pace for worst production in almost decade•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Earns assist Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Struggling to score•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...