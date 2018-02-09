Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Nabs two assists

Seabrook had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's loss to Dallas.

Seabrook logged over 22 minutes of ice time for the second consecutive game and now has five points (one goal) in his last nine games. The veteran has been a decent fantasy blueliner this season, notching 17 points through 53 games. He's no longer producing at the rates he once did, but Seabrook plays on the power play and has enough offensive talent to warrant a look in deeper leagues.