Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: On pace for worst production in almost decade

Seabrook has just 11 points in 35 games this season and is on target for his lowest, non-lockout production since 2008-09.

It's been a slow season for the veteran defender. Seabrook has three assists in 10 games in December. The entire team has been pretty much impotent on the power play, so Seabrook's production may just be a reflection of that.

