Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out against Colorado
Seabrook (abdomen) won't play Friday against the Avalanche, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Seabrook will miss a third straight game Friday, and although his injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined long term, the Blackhawks have yet to release an expected timetable for his recovery. The veteran blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with Dallas.
