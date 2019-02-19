Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out Monday

Seabrook (abdomen) will not suit up against Ottawa on Monday.

This will be just the second game the 33-year-old has missed this season. Seabrook has five goals and 23 points, including nine coming during the power play. Look for Connor Murphy or Gustav Forsling to take his place on the second power-play unit.

