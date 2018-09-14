Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out one week
Seabrook (abdomen) will be sidelined for approximately one week.
Barring a setback, Seabrook should be healthy for the regular season opener. Signed through 2023-24, with an annual cap hit of $6.875 million, the 33-year-old defenseman must elevate his play substantially in 2018-19 after a dismal showing a season ago. Last year, Seabrook was limited to 26 points and finished with a minus-3 rating. Age certainly appears to have caught up with the once-upon-a-time blueline beast and with a full NMC attached to his contract (becomes a modified NTC in 2022-23), Seabrook isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.
