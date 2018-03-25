Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Posts point for third straight game
Seabrook scored an empty-net goal in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Saturday.
The goal gives Seabrook a modest 3-game point streak, which includes a pair of goals. It's great to see the 32-year-old ending the season on a high note, but there's still nothing special about his overall numbers. Seabrook isn't a liability in any particularly fantasy category, which makes him a commodity, but he also doesn't excel in any particular area either. He has six goals, 24 points and a minus-1 rating in 75 games this season.
