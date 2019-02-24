Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Ready to rock

Seabrook (abdomen) will play Sunday versus the Stars, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Seabrook has missed the last three games but has shaken the injury. His point production is satisfactory lately with four points in the last eight games, and his extra efforts make him more valuable with a plus-5 rating, 16 shots on net and 19 blocked shots in that span.

