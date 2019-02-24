Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Ready to rock
Seabrook (abdomen) will play Sunday versus the Stars, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Seabrook has missed the last three games but has shaken the injury. His point production is satisfactory lately with four points in the last eight games, and his extra efforts make him more valuable with a plus-5 rating, 16 shots on net and 19 blocked shots in that span.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out against Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Refuses to waive no-movement clause•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Back at practice•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...