Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Refuses to waive no-movement clause
Seabrook declined to waive his no-movement clause when the Blackhawks asked, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Seabrook's contract carries a salary cap hit of $6.875 million for five years after this season, and and he didn't live up to that number with just 26 points last season and he only has 20 points through 52 games this season. His cap figures and recent production would make him a hard man to move, but a change of scenery could be enough to right the ship for the 33-year-old blueliner. However, that's simply speculation unless Seabrook changes his mind and accepts a trade.
