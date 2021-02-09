Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman suggested Sunday that Seabrook (back) remains far away from returning to game action, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "We're very concerned for him," Bowman said of Seabrook. "He's been a warrior for us. Think of his time in Chicago -- he never really missed any games. But now we're realizing he was playing through a lot of pain those years, and it's caught up to him."

Seabrook hasn't suited up in an NHL game since November 2019. He required three surgeries last winter to address hip and shoulder concerns, and after appearing to have returned to full health by July, Seabrook tweaked his back shortly before training camp and has remained in recovery mode ever since. Though head coach Jeremy Colliton said in late January that Seabrook has been able to resume skating on his own, the 35-year-old doesn't sound like he's particularly close to participating in full practice sessions. Consider him out indefinitely until he increases his activity.