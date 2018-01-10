Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Returning to the lineup Wednesday
Seabrook will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wild, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Seabrook sat as a healthy scratch Tuesday against Ottawa, so it'll be interesting to see how he responds in an important divisional matchup with Minnesota. The Blackhawks will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards against the Wild, so Seabrook's ice time may be limited.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Will sit as healthy scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: On pace for worst production in almost decade•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Earns assist Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Struggling to score•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Mired in funk•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Three points in first game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...