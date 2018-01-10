Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Returning to the lineup Wednesday

Seabrook will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wild, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Seabrook sat as a healthy scratch Tuesday against Ottawa, so it'll be interesting to see how he responds in an important divisional matchup with Minnesota. The Blackhawks will dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards against the Wild, so Seabrook's ice time may be limited.

