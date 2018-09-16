Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Returns to practice
Seabrook (abdomen) participated in Sunday's practice, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Seabrook didn't appear limited, but he split reps with Henri Jokiharju, signaling he may still be nursing his injury to some degree. Still, this shouldn't be a lingering issue as the regular season approaches, and it'll be more telling if he plays Tuesday against the Blue Jackets or Thursday against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out one week•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Gets goal but not enough to salvage season•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Posts point for third straight game•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Nabs two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Finally scores•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Returning to the lineup Wednesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...