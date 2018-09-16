Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Returns to practice

Seabrook (abdomen) participated in Sunday's practice, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Seabrook didn't appear limited, but he split reps with Henri Jokiharju, signaling he may still be nursing his injury to some degree. Still, this shouldn't be a lingering issue as the regular season approaches, and it'll be more telling if he plays Tuesday against the Blue Jackets or Thursday against the Red Wings.