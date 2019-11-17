Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Scores second goal of season
Seabrook scored on his lone shot and was plus-5 with three blocks in Saturday's 7-2 win over Nashville.
Seabrook's goal 1:51 into the second period put the Blackhawks ahead 3-0 and proved to be the eventual game-winner. It's been a rough go for Seabrook this season, one that has included several games in the press box as a healthy scratch, but a goal and a plus-5 rating sure look good in Saturday's box score. Seabrook's days as an upper-tier offensive catalyst are a thing of the past and he has been given a significantly lesser real-life role in 2019-20. He can be left on your league's waiver wire.
