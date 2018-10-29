Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Scores team's lone goal
Seabrook scored a power-play goal Sunday in a 2-1 loss to Edmonton.
The first-period goal came on the power play and was Seabrook's second marker of the season, giving the Blackhawks' blueliner seven points in 2018-19. The veteran defender isn't the force he used to be and remains a risky fantasy play most evenings.
