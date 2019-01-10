Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Sitting out Wednesday

Seabrook (illness) will not dress for Wednesday's game against the Predators.

Seabrook missed the morning skate Wednesday while feeling under the weather and will cede his spot in the lineup to Henri Jokiharju, who is fresh off a gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Given that the Blackhawks don't return to action until Saturday against the Golden Knights, Seabrook should have ample time to rest up and could be a good bet to return.