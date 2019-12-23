Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Still being evaluated

Coach Jeremy Colliton didn't have an update on Seabrook's (undisclosed) status Monday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

The specific nature of Seabrook's issue remains a mystery, but he can be considered out indefinitely until the Blackhawks are able to provide an update on his condition. Dennis Gilbert will continue to hold on to a spot in the lineup until Seabrook's given the green light.