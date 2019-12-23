Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Still being evaluated
Coach Jeremy Colliton didn't have an update on Seabrook's (undisclosed) status Monday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The specific nature of Seabrook's issue remains a mystery, but he can be considered out indefinitely until the Blackhawks are able to provide an update on his condition. Dennis Gilbert will continue to hold on to a spot in the lineup until Seabrook's given the green light.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Dealing with undisclosed issue•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Deposits third-period goal•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Scores second goal of season•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Headed to press box•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Strikes on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Chips in during rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.