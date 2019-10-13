Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Strikes on the power play

Seabrook scored a power-play goal on his lone shot of the game and added four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Seabrook picked up his first goal -- and point -- of the season when he drove home a loose puck from the right faceoff circle in the first period Saturday. The 34-year-old has seen his offensive production level off from his peak in recent years, but he still logs enough playing time to at least stay on the radar in fantasy leagues.