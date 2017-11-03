Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Struggling to score
Seabrook has only tallied two assists in his last 12 games.
Seabrook's lack of production is undeniably disconcerting, but he's still averaging over 3 minutes of ice time on the man advantage per game, and the Blackhawks have been struggling to score as a team of late, so there's reason to believe his offensive output will trend upward sooner rather than later. The 32-year-old blueliner's next opportunity to make his mark on the score sheet will come Saturday against the Wild.
