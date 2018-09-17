Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Taking part in scrimmage

Seabrook (abdomen) will be in the lineup for Monday's intersquad scrimmage, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

While it may be just a scrimmage, the club would certainly hold Seabrook out if there was any question about his health. The veteran blueliner has seen a steady decrease in his point production each of the previous three seasons -- including failing to reach the 30-point mark last year for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign.