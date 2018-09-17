Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Taking part in scrimmage
Seabrook (abdomen) will be in the lineup for Monday's intersquad scrimmage, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
While it may be just a scrimmage, the club would certainly hold Seabrook out if there was any question about his health. The veteran blueliner has seen a steady decrease in his point production each of the previous three seasons -- including failing to reach the 30-point mark last year for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Returns to practice•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Out one week•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Gets goal but not enough to salvage season•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Posts point for third straight game•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Nabs two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Finally scores•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...