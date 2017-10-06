Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Three points in first game
Seabrook contributed a goal and two assists in Thursday's season-opening 10-1 win over the Penguins.
Seabrook displayed his usual knack for jumping up into the play at the right time, though it wasn't exactly difficult to make those reads with Chicago dominating possession and out-shooting Pittsburgh 44-29. The 32-year-old blueliner looks poised for a fifth consecutive season over 30 points after averaging exactly 40 per campaign in the past four.
