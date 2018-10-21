Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Two helpers in win

Seabrook picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

With that, Seabrook doubled his point total for the season. He's seen a sharp decline in his game over the last year, in large part because of his slow feet. When used appropriately, Seabrook can be a valuable part of an on-ice product. But his fantasy value is mostly in the past.

More News
Our Latest Stories