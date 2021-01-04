Seabrook was deemed unfit to participate in Monday's practice.
The Blackhawks opened training camp Monday, but Seabrook won't be on the ice for an undisclosed reason. Seabrook is coming off of the worst statistical season of his career, as he posted just four points over 32 games before the NHL paused last March. The Blackhawks' season opener is Jan. 13 against the Lightning.
