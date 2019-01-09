Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Under the weather
Seabrook won't participate in Wednesday's morning skate due to an illness.
Seabrook's status for Wednesday night's matchup with Nashville has yet to be determined, but he should probably be considered questionable at best at this juncture. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop.
