Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Under the weather
Seabrook won't practice Friday due to an illness.
Seabrook will probably still travel with the Blackhawks for Saturday's game against the Avalanche, but his inability to practice Friday leaves his status for that contest up in the air. If Seabrook's unable to go, Brandon Manning will likely draw into the lineup against the Avalanche.
