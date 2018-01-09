Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Will sit as healthy scratch
Seabrook will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Senators, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The veteran blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-4 rating in his last nine games, so coach Joel Quenneville will hope his decision to scratch Seabrook from the lineup will serve as a wake-up call while also giving him some much-needed rest. Per Mark Lazerus, Quenneville told reporters Seabrook would be "back in soon" after Tuesday's practice, but exactly when that will be remains to be seen.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: On pace for worst production in almost decade•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Earns assist Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Struggling to score•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Mired in funk•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Three points in first game•
-
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Can't be selected by Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...