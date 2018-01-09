Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Will sit as healthy scratch

Seabrook will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Senators, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The veteran blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-4 rating in his last nine games, so coach Joel Quenneville will hope his decision to scratch Seabrook from the lineup will serve as a wake-up call while also giving him some much-needed rest. Per Mark Lazerus, Quenneville told reporters Seabrook would be "back in soon" after Tuesday's practice, but exactly when that will be remains to be seen.

