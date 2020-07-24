Seabrook (hip) won't make the trip to Edmonton for Chicago's qualifying round series against the Oilers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Seabrook, who underwent surgery on his shoulder in December before undergoing surgery on both of his hips earlier this year, was hoping to get up to speed during the Blackhawks' training camp, but he's evidently still not feeling comfortable enough to jump back into game action. Seabrook's injuries, particularly his shoulder, have been bothering him for years, so there's a chance with a full offseason to recover he'll return as a rejuvenated version of himself in 2020-21. Chicago will hope that's the case, as Seabrook still has four years remaining on his eight-year, $55 million contract.