Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Won't play Wednesday
Seabrook (abdomen) didn't make the trip to Detroit for Wednesday's game, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
It will be the second straight game missed for Seabrook, who is dealing with an abdominal strain. The 33-year-old has racked up 23 points in 58 games for the Blackhawks this campaign. Expect Gustav Forsling to remain on the second power-play unit with Seabrook out.
