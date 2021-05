Connolly was diagnosed with a concussion after Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Connolly was hurt in a second-period collision with the Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz, and head contact was made on the play. With the concussion diagnosis, the Blackhawks will likely take caution, which likely means Connolly's season is done. He produced six points in 31 appearances between the Blackhawks and the Panthers.