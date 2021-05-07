Connolly (upper body) will not return to Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Connolly was injured during the second period on an accidental collision with the Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz. The 29-year-old Connolly appeared to suffer an upper-body injury of some sort on the play. It's unclear if he'll be available to play Sunday versus the Stars.
