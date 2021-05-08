Connolly (concussion) will miss Chicago's last two games of the season, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Connolly will finish the season having totaled just six points in 31 games split between the Blackhawks and Panthers. He'll likely be a regular in Chicago's bottom six in 2021-22.
