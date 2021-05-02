Connolly recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Connolly set up Connor Murphy's goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Connolly hasn't done much since joining the Blackhawks, with just a goal and an assist in nine games for his new team. He has six points in 30 outings overall when his production with the Panthers is factored in.