Connolly (COVID-19 protocols) will be in the lineup against Columbus on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Connolly was acquired from the Panthers on Thursday and will make his first appearance with the Blackhawks on Monday. The 28-year-old tallied two goals and four points while averaging 12:36 of ice time in 24 games with the Panthers. He'll start his Chicago career in a fourth-line role.