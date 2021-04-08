The Panthers traded Connolly, Riley Stillman, Henrik Borgstrom and a seventh-round pick to the Blackhawks in exchange for Lucas Carlsson and Lucas Wallmark on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

This is primarily a cap dump for the Panthers, who are likely hoping to make additional moves now that Connolly's $3.5 million annual salary is off the books. Connolly has only appeared in 21 games with Florida this season, picking up just four points over that span, but he racked up 19 goals and 33 points in 69 games last campaign, so he could round back into form as a solid bottom-six option for Chicago. Connolly has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $14 million contract. He'll need to quarantine before joining his new team.