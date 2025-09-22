Seney, who is in training camp on a tryout, will miss Monday's practice session with an undisclosed injury, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Seney is currently signed to a minor-league contract with AHL Rockford, so he would need to show enough in camp to earn an NHL-level deal if he wants to play Opening Night. With an injury setting him back, the chances of Seney earning a regular deal don't look great, but he has a few more weeks to get to 100 percent and prove his worth.