Seney scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

The goal was Seney's first point at the NHL level through five appearances this season. It was also the first time he's scored in the NHL since his rookie year of 2018-19, when he had five goals and eight helpers in 51 contests with the Devils. The 26-year-old has a chance for some regular minutes over the tail end of the season, as the Blackhawks are likely to ship out some forwards before Friday's trade deadline. Even if he becomes an everyday player, Seney is not likely to do enough to help in fantasy.