Robinson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blackhawks on Friday, PuckPedia reports.

Robinson split time between the AHL and NHL last season, notching nine points through 28 games with AHL San Diego and six points through 32 appearances with the Ducks. The 6-foot-6 forward may have a slightly larger role at the NHL level with a rebuilding Chicago team in 2022-23, but don't expect him to suddenly emerge as a viable fantasy option.