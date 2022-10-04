site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blackhawks' Caleb Jones: Absent from practice
RotoWire Staff
Jones (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jones was injured last Sunday in preseason action against Minnesota. There hasn't been an update on his status for the Blackhawks yet, so consider him day-to-day for now.
