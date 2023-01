Jones produced an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Jones snapped an 18-game point drought with the helper -- his last assist was Nov. 27 versus the Jets. The 25-year-old has more or less played consistently in that time, missing three contests with a hip injury and three more as a healthy scratch. He's at 10 points, 41 shots on net, 56 hits, 50 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 37 outings.