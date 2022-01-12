site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blackhawks' Caleb Jones: Blocks three shots
Jones finished with three blocked shots in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Jones has not provided much offensively this season. The defenseman has one goal and two assists in 13 games.
