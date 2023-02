Jones scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Jones secured the win for the Blackhawks at 3:37 of overtime. This was his third career game-winning tally. The 25-year-old hasn't done much on offense lately, posting just two points in 22 contests since the start of December, but he's at least played in 14 straight games. He's up to two goals, 11 points, 49 shots on net, 26 PIM, 63 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 41 outings.