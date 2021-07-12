Jones was traded by the Oilers to the Blackhawks, along with a third-round draft pick, for Duncan Keith on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Jones hasn't done much offensively in parts of three NHL campaigns, producing just 19 points across 93 games from 2018-21. The 24-year-old Texas native also received a career-low 13:36 of average ice time last year, so his fantasy needle is pointing down as he looks set to battle for a bottom-pairing spot on the Chicago blue line come September.