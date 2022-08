Jones inked a one-year, $1.35 million deal with Chicago on Friday.

Jones logged 51 games with the Hawks last year in which he tallied five goals, 10 assists and 57 shots while averaging 16:43 of ice time. With the departures of Erik Gustafsson and Calvin de Haan, the 25-year-old Jones should be a regular starter for the team this year, though his offensive ceiling likely remains in the 25-point range.