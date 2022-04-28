Jones scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Vegas.

Jones intercepted a pass in the offensive zone before firing a wrister past Logan Thompson to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. The goal was his first point since March 26 and his first goal since March 12. The 25-year-old defenseman now has five goals and nine assists in 50 games this season while adding 77 hits and 57 blocked shots.