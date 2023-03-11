Jones scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Jones had gone 14 games without a point since scoring Feb. 10 versus the Coyotes. The 25-year-old defenseman has taken on a top-four role alongside his older brother, Seth Jones, since the Blackhawks traded away multiple blueliners at the deadline. The younger Jones has three goals, nine helpers, a minus-13 rating, 66 shots on net, 94 hits, 91 blocked shots and 32 PIM through 56 outings this season.