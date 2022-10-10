Jones (shoulder) was moved to injured reserve Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Jones sustained a shoulder injury earlier this month during training camp. It appears as though he could miss the start of the regular season, but that decision hasn't been made yet. Chicago will visit the Avalanche on Wednesday night to open the 2022-23 campaign.
