Jones was credited with an assist during a 2-1 overtime win over the Kings on Thursday.

Jones, who has compiled six helpers in his past six games, led his team's defensemen with 1:10 of power-play ice time Thursday. That's a big step for a 2015 fourth-round draft pick who posted a career-high 15 points in 51 games last season. With his brother, Seth Jones (thumb), sidelined for about a month, Caleb Jones, who added two hits Thursday, is beginning to step up.