Jones scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Jones put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 in the third period. The defenseman has two goals and an assist over his last five contests, and he's up to 14 points, 70 shots on net, 101 hits, 95 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 60 appearances this season. He could have some mild fantasy appeal while playing in a top-four role with power-play time, though doing so for a bad team makes him a massive risk in plus-minus.