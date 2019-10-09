De Haan (shoulder/groin) wasn't able to practice Wednesday and isn't expected to be available for Thursday's game against San Jose, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

De Haan will now have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg for his next potential opportunity to make his Blackhawks debut. The 28-year-old blueliner hasn't tasted game action since last season, so his minutes will likely be limited upon his return.